Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 974,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.