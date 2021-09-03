Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bruker by 58.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 441,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,246. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $92.05.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

