Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,176. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

