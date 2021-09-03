Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,150 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

