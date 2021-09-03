Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.70. The stock had a trading volume of 377,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

