Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 658,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,944. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.