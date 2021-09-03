Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.28. 709,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,722. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $150.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $182.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

