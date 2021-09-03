Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,874,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,645,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,010. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

