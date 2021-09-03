Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.64. 1,190,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,194. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.