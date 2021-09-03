Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.55. 223,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $450.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

