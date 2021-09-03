Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.63. 5,477,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

