Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

