Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,059 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. 2,436,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.