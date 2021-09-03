Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $9.05 on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. 979,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,658.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,379.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

