Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 2,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,771,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

