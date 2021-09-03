McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Trading Up 1.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$23.92 million and a PE ratio of -12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71.

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

