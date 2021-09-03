McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $225,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.33. 50,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,049. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

