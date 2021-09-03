McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Up 13%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) shot up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPHYF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

