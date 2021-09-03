MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Up 0.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.55 and last traded at C$16.53. 20,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 46,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MDA to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$581.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that MDA Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

