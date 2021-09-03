MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Up 0.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.55 and last traded at C$16.53. 20,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 46,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MDA to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80.
About MDA (TSE:MDA)
MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.