Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.