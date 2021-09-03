MedicCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $44,514.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

