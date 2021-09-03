MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.90 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.51.

MEIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.75% of MEI Pharma worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

