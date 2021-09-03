Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MLSPF remained flat at $$2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.