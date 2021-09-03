Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLSPF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $$2.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

