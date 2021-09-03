MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 73,845 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $173,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

