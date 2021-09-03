MEMBERS Trust Co Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.54. 875,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,210,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

