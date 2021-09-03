Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

MRK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.06. 74,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,215,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

