Mercury (MER) Price Up 17.6% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Mercury has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $5,410.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00155345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.17 or 0.07806532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,177.73 or 0.99973798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.08 or 0.00817041 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

