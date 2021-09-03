Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

