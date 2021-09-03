Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.