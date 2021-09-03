Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
Meritor stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Meritor by 16.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Meritor by 92,942.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
