Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Meritor stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Meritor by 16.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Meritor by 92,942.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

