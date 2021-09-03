Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 3.1%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 783,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

MRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,152 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,600 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 924,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 730,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

