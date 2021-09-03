Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report sales of $10.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.34 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Merus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.