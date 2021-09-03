Meta Hits One Day Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00790266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

