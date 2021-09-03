MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0118

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $32.60 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,934,003,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,918,052 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

