Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Trading Down 1.8%

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.58 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35). Approximately 500,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 691,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £41.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 31.87 and a quick ratio of 31.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.56.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

