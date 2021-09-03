Metaverse ETP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368,457.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and $368,457.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.38 or 0.07849145 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00140802 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,915,090 coins and its circulating supply is 78,914,993 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

