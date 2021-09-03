MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 89,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,514,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,065,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after purchasing an additional 123,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET opened at $61.66 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

