MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Trading Down 0.5%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 14,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $524.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.53.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

