Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings of $8.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.27. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $7.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,569.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,482.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.11. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,594.12.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

