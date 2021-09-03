Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $132,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 122,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $20,031,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD opened at $1,569.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,594.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,482.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

