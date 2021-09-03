MIB Coin Market Capitalization Tops $327,183.42 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $327,183.42 and approximately $20.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00117225 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 425,941,936 coins and its circulating supply is 148,640,008 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

