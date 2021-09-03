Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.