Micromines (MICRO) Market Cap Hits $143,618.88

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 104.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $143,618.88 and $2.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00143330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00167457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.84 or 0.07828941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,658.85 or 1.00023838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00804283 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.