MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 15,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,885,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 3.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $5,042,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $165,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

