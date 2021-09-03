Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.14. The stock had a trading volume of 526,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

