Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:MWY opened at GBX 830.36 ($10.85) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 834 ($10.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 788.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 751.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.
About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
