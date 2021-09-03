Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $14.89. 31,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

As of June 25, 2021, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc was acquired by Tempest Therapeutics Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

