MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 4.6% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00007893 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $42.40 million and $163,377.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.86 or 0.00499002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.99 or 0.01128858 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,771,175 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

