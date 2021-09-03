Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.43

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.43 and last traded at $70.53, with a volume of 7536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. Barclays lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $224,284.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,221.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 34.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

